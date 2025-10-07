Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,303,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,366,000 after purchasing an additional 169,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after buying an additional 665,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,112,000 after buying an additional 1,119,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TotalEnergies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,797,000 after acquiring an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

