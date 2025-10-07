Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28,071.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 342,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

JBL stock opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

