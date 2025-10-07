Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,025.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,623 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 689.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

