Ascent Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,270.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 65,416 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.