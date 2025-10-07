Ascent Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,681,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.8% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

CMI stock opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.92. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $440.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

