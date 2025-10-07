Ascent Group LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $214.27.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

