Ascent Group LLC Sells 43 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.