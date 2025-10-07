Ascent Group LLC Sells 538 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Trading Up 0.1%
PLD opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.
Get Our Latest Report on Prologis
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.