Ascent Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 47.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $7,247,635. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.