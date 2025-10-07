Ascent Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after buying an additional 2,287,410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

