Ascent Group LLC Sells 842 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 57.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in NetApp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,529 shares of company stock worth $3,350,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

