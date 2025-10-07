Ascent Group LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

