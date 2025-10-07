Ascent Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $609.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

