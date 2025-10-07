Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,708.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,284.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 142,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EUFN opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.