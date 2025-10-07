Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 793,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BWZ opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

