Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.