Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.75 and its 200 day moving average is $293.43. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.