ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $957.00 to $1,175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $1,059.00 and last traded at $1,043.30, with a volume of 1383796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,032.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $812.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $410.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

