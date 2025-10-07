ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

ASOS Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.