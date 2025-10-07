Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,307,000 after acquiring an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 334,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 556,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 235,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

