AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,226,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,470,000 after buying an additional 472,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after buying an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

