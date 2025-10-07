Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

