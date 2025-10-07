Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Seaport Global Securities

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Seaport Global Securities from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

