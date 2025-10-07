Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $203,953,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

