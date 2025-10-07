Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

