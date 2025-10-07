Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
