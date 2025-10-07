Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 2.2%

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

