Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 335 price target on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKS opened at GBX 203 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.73 million, a PE ratio of 5,901.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 8.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beeks Financial Cloud Group will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current year.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

