Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Better Home & Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $887.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million.

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In related news, major shareholder Pbra, Llc sold 995,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $50,091,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Calamari Nicholas sold 12,527 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $273,840.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,598.86. The trade was a 57.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,079 shares of company stock valued at $50,472,434. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth $1,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 151.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.