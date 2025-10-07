Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXSL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%.The firm had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 108.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

