Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.51 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,948,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,904,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,806,000 after purchasing an additional 950,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $183,294,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

