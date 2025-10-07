BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

