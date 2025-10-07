Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.66. 6,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

