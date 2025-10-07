Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.59. 51,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 9,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

