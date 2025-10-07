Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 48,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 78,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Bouygues Trading Down 3.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

