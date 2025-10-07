Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 196,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.17 and its 200 day moving average is $676.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

