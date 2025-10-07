Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $29.12

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.1176.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.59 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,424.36. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $82,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,521.55. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,098 shares of company stock worth $678,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 422,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

