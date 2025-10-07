Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $127.92

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.9231.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.