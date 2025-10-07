Brokerages Set CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $76.93

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.9286.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.