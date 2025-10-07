Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $14.46

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.5%

EFC stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The company had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The trade was a 7.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Amundi bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,941,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 738.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 273,323 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

