Brokerages Set GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $46.93

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.9333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in GDS by 83,700.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in GDS by 2,390.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $39.66 on Friday. GDS has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

