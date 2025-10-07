Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $328.80

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.80.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $280.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Reliance’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

