Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $24,180,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,489,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.6% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

