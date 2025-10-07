Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.