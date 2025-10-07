Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 4,087 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.