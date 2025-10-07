Brueske Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Brueske Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $202,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 941,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Shares of META opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

