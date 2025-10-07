BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BT Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

BT Group Stock Performance

About BT Group

BT Group stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

