Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Rezolve AI FY2025 Earnings

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rezolve AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Rezolve AI stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

