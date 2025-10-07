Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $217.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $158.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Impinj Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $196.13 on Monday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19,632.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,728,549.19. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

