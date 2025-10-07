Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

